Ruth Goller's Skylla (Skyllumina Album Launch)

The Tin Tabernacle
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:30 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Ruth Goller's Skylla (Skyllumina Album Launch) + Cerpintxt

£15 - The Tin Tabernacle - 24th April 2024

´SKYLLA´ is the solo project of composer and bassist Ruth Goller - featuring herself on bass guitar and vocals, as we...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
Lineup

Skylla, CERPINTXT

Venue

The Tin Tabernacle

12-16 Cambridge Ave, North Maida Vale, London NW6 5BA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

