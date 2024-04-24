DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Ruth Goller's Skylla (Skyllumina Album Launch) + Cerpintxt
£15 - The Tin Tabernacle - 24th April 2024
____
´SKYLLA´ is the solo project of composer and bassist Ruth Goller - featuring herself on bass guitar and vocals, as we...
