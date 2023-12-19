Top track

Sky White Tiger, Smoota & The Smoopremes, 2 Choosy (DJ)

Sleepwalk
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WE THREE KINKS is a WINTER WONDER HOLY DAY AFFAIR featuring SKY WHITE TIGER, 2 CHOOSY AND SMOOTA & THE SMOOPREMES.

Warm up with some happy hour holi from 7-8 and hey little thing let me light your candle cause, mama, I'm sure hard to handle now, gets arou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

