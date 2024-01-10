DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EYOE is excited to be hosting another Recommends series this January at the Shacklewell Arms. Featuring some of our favourite new artists, the series will help raise money and awareness for these two brilliant charities.
Help Musicians is a charity that l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.