Shaynie Rhoads, Brutalion, Tina Fake

Soda Bar
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

High-voltage rock and bubblegum pop collide in the music of Shaynie Rhoads, guitar-slinging headbanger from Oceanside, California.  With riffs inspired by 80's metal and a voice straight out of the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

