Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó

Ram Pam Pam Reggaeton Party 2024

FVTVR
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €50.99

About

RAM PAM PAM REGGAETON PARTY 2024 @ FVTVR (Cité de la mode et du design)
Le PLUS GROS jour de l'an Reggaeton | Latino | Hiphop de France
Dancefloor XXL / Shows danseuses & performers / 1500 Personnes
+ Accès possible 2ème soirée au WANDERLUST (juste...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

Vace

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

