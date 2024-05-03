Top track

One Of These Days

Oh Jeremiah

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oh Jeremiah live at Eddie's Attic!

What started as a solo-folk dream in the mind of Mississippi native Jeremiah Stricklin soon transformed into a story worth telling when Alabama’s Erin Raber stepped on a stage in her Mardi Gras dress and said “I, do.” Ev...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Oh Jeremiah

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

