Bach, the Universe and Everything: Mission to Mars

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sun, 19 Nov, 11:00 am
TalkLondon
£21.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Professor Sanjeev Gupta, part of NASA’s Mars Rover mission, will speak about the landscapes and exploration of Mars, and the question of life. Bach’s cantata Wohl dem, der sich auf seinen Gott (Fortunate the person who upon his God), BWV 139, encourages us Read more

Presented by Kings Place.

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open11:00 am
420 capacity

