Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin + Tiny Voices + Apart

Supersonic
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour les fans de... Turnstile, Jimmy Eat World & Blink-182

MICHAEL CERA PALIN
(Indie emo - Atlanta, US)
TINY VOICES
(Emo punk - Angers, FR)
APART
(Indie rock - Le Havre, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous ga...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

.Apart, Tiny Voices, Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

