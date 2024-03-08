Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin

Supersonic
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Pour les fans de... Turnstile, Jimmy Eat World & Blink-182

*MICHAEL CERA PALIN
**(Indie emo - Atlanta, US)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H.

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

