Top track

Coffintexts - Why'd You Do That ?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coffintexts / AK Sports

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coffintexts - Why'd You Do That ?
Got a code?

About

On Saturday November 4th, two of the most exciting new artists pushing proper rave music converge in Brooklyn.

Coffintexts has been steadily growing her catalog since her initial recording debut in 2017. The Miami-based producer’s divergent influences are Read more

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Coffintexts, AK Sports

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.