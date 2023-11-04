DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Saturday November 4th, two of the most exciting new artists pushing proper rave music converge in Brooklyn.
Coffintexts has been steadily growing her catalog since her initial recording debut in 2017. The Miami-based producer’s divergent influences are
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.