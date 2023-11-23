Top track

Runnin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

21 Savage

Depot Mayfield
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£61.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Runnin
Got a code?

About

21 Savage at Depot Mayfield.

  1. This event is for fans only and these special conditions are in place to ensure that tickets are purchased for personal use only and are not resold for profit and/or through unauthorised resale sites.
  2. A strict limit of 6 Read more
Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Baby Drill, 21 Lil Harold, 21 Savage

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.