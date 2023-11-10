Top track

Kiss-n-Grind: R&B Party

Andaz West Hollywood
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From Free

About

Kiss-n-Grind: DJ Printz Birthday Edition at the Andaz WeHo.

Event Date and Time: Friday, November 10th, 2023, from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

Location: The Andaz WeHo 8401 Sunset Blvd

Resident DJs: Vikter Duplaix, Printz, KG Superstar, J. Roberts.

Presented by Kiss N Grind, Inc.

Lineup

Vikter Duplaix, DJ Printz, KG Superstar

Venue

Andaz West Hollywood

8401 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, California 90069, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

