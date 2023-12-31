Top track

The Book Of The Forbidden (New Year's Eve 2024) ft. Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Lohrasp Kansara

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:30 pm
PartyNew York
From $275.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Book of the Forbidden :: New Year’s Eve 2024

Ring in the New Year’s In a Magical Garden in the Clouds

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2024

Sunday, December 31st At Somewhere Nowhere NYC

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walshy Fire, Lohrasp Kansara

Venue

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

