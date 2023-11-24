Top track

Roar - Adana Twins Remix

Jane Fitz + Taylor Shockley + 98dots / gbd / Reel .0014

Public Records
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
About

This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: Jane Fitz + Taylor Shockley + 98dots

The Atrium: gbd

UPSTAIRS: Reel .0014

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reje

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Jane Fitz

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

