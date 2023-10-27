DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancehall Queen

Wanderlust
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🌶️ VENDREDI 27 OCTOBRE 🌶️

#DANCEHALLQUEEN party au wanderlust 💃🤩

The best Dance Hall party

HALLOWEEN EDITION 🔥🔥

Consos offertes pour les meilleurs déguisements 🎃 (non obligatoire)

Shatta, Reggae, Ragga, Dancehall, Soca, Zouk… ça va winer sur le Read more

Presented by Wanderlust.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

