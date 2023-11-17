Top track

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Dua Lipa Disco

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's time to Dance The Night Away to all of your favourite Dua Lipa songs!

Let's get Physical at a night that will be Hotter Than Hell!

DJs will be playing a heavy dose of Dua Lipa alongside artists such as:

Anne-Marie / Bebe Rexha / Sia / Ava Max/ Mile

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

