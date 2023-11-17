DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's time to Dance The Night Away to all of your favourite Dua Lipa songs!
Let's get Physical at a night that will be Hotter Than Hell!
DJs will be playing a heavy dose of Dua Lipa alongside artists such as:
Anne-Marie / Bebe Rexha / Sia / Ava Max/ Mile
