Lady Haha Presents: Sh*ts & Giggles. A Comedy Show About Bathroom Humor

Club Congress
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wednesday, November 15th

Doors 7pm | $15

21+

This is the perfect show for you if you:

• Find poop and fart jokes funny

• Giggle every time you fart

• Are poop positive

• Have lots of trauma surrounding poop

• Have been told to stop farting at the t

Presented by Lady Haha Comedy

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.