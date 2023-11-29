Top track

Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 29 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

Programmed by gypsy jazz aficionado Matt Holborn of The London Django Collective and joined by Kourosh Kanani on Guitar and Simon on bass. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are a weekly night born out of the desire to push the genre of gypsy jazz forward into the vi Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Kourosh Kanani

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

