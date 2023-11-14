DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torino e le montagne che la circondano saranno teatro dei World University Games Winter, l’evento nato proprio sotto la Mole nel 1959 con il nome Universiade.
I XXXII Giochi Mondiali Universitari Invernali si svolgeranno dal 13 al 23 gennaio 2025 e le 5 l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.