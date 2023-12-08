Top track

Veronica Vasicka + Marie Davidson [DJ] / Justin Miller + Jacques Renault / Reel.0001

Public Records
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
From $15.45

About

This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: Veronica Vasicka + Marie Davidson

The Atrium: Justin Miller + Jacques Renault

UPSTAIRS: Reel .0001

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Veronica Vasicka, Marie Davidson, Justin Miller and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

