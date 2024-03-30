Top track

Hatis Noit - Angelus Novus

Hatis Noit, Nour Mobarak, Monde UFO

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2220 is proud to present the Los Angeles debut of extraordinary voice artist Hatis Noit. Opening the night will be sound artist Nour Mobarak and the local duo of Kris Chau and Ray Monde, Monde UFO.

~

A Japanese vocal performer hailing from distant Shiret...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Black Editions and Other Aspects
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monde UFO, Hatis Noit

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

