Top track

Hatis Noit - Angelus Novus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hatis Noit

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hatis Noit - Angelus Novus
Got a code?

About

2220 is proud to present the Los Angeles debut of extraordinary voice artist Hatis Noit.

~

A Japanese vocal performer hailing from distant Shiretoko in Hokkaido who now resides in London, Hatis Noit's accomplished range is astonishingly self-taught, insp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hatis Noit

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.