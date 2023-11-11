DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnBX | R&B Only Club Night

The Joiner on Worship
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE RnBX EXPERIENCE:

🎵 We play 90's R&B, old school R&B, new school R&B, contemporary R&B, trap R&B, American R&B, British R&B, soul R&B and alternative R&B? ALL R&B. ALL NIGHT R&B. RnBX.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VIBE LDN.

Lineup

Venue

The Joiner on Worship

2-4 Paul St, London EC2A 4JH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

