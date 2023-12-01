Top track

Scale No Flam - Servito and Cudmore Bass Shift Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mike Servito + Justin Cudmore / NIKS / Chloëdees

Public Records
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scale No Flam - Servito and Cudmore Bass Shift Mix
Got a code?

About

NIKS, one of the UK's brightest current voices in dance music, swings by Public Records for a rare NY appearance in the Atrium on Fri 12.1. In the Sound Room, Public Records resident Mike Servito returns alongside fellow Bunker NY member Justin Cudmore ser...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Mike Servito, Justin Cudmore

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.