Top track

Dubkasm & Aba Shanti - Jah Bible

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arisezon presents: Aba Shanti-I New Year’s Party

EartH
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dubkasm & Aba Shanti - Jah Bible
Got a code?

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

We are very pleased to announce once again we return to EartH for our Arisezon New Year’s Special party on Saturday 30th December with the Mighty EartHrocker Aba Shanti I with Full Sound System undiluted.

Come an...

Presented by Arisezon.

Lineup

Aba Shanti-I

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.