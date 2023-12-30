DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB

Corsica Studios
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Milkshake Presents:

Insomnia London Saturday Takeover

House, Techno, Drum n Bass

Corsica Studios | 11pm-4am

Tickets from £3!

For one week only, Insomnia is taking over Corsica Studios on a Saturday Night 🔊

MUSIC & DJS

LIINEUP TBA

Room 1 :

Music P...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

