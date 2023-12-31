DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE 2024 - DJ CHUS

Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYE 2024

Join us on Sunday, December 31st, for the big countdown at the helm of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay with exceptional rooftop views, a 3-hour premium open bar, and sounds by the iberican house maestro, DJ CHUS alongside Andreatens!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Groove Society & Brickell Living
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

