Top track

DJ Chus - Underwater

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's Eve 2024 ft. DJ Chus

Kimpton EPIC Hotel
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Chus - Underwater
Got a code?

Event information

New Year's Eve 2024 at EPIC Hotel Miami

Join us on Sunday, December 31st, for the big NYE 2024 countdown at the helm of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay with exceptional rooftop views, a 3-hour premium open bar, and sounds by the Iberican house maest***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Groove Society & Brickell Living
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Chus

Venue

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.