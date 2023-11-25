DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hey Girl Hey! HOMOVEMBER

The Baby G
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$16.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

As we all know, Homovember is that special time of year when we challenge ourselves to do something Queer AF every day for a whole month. And if you've been slacking off, HEY GIRL HEY is here to pack a month's worth of queer nonsense into one hairy night!...

Presented by Hey Girl Hey

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.