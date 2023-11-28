DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$25 | 7pm show) Tablao Flamenco at the Century Room welcomes an all Tucsonan group.
In one of Tucson's most intimate venues, experience the rawness and authenticity flamenco has to offer.
Angelina Ramirez baile
Misael Barraza Diaz guitarra
Mele Ma...
