AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco in the Century Room!

The Century Room
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15
About

($15-$25 | 7pm show) Tablao Flamenco at the Century Room welcomes an all Tucsonan group.

In one of Tucson's most intimate venues, experience the rawness and authenticity flamenco has to offer.

Angelina Ramirez baile

Misael Barraza Diaz guitarra

Mele Ma...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

