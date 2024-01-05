DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morning Wood + Tooth New Year Show

The George Tavern
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brought to you by two upcoming bands from London, Morning Wood and Tooth are back with a show at the George Tavern, celebrating the new year.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Morning Wood

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

