CEMENTO ARMATO pres. BOOZ + Ida Mandato

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€8.14
Cemento Armato, pres.

BOOZ (Prophet/Edit Select.)

Ida Mandato

Bootstrap

TESSERAMENTO AICS 2023-2024 OBBLIGATORIO ON LINE QUI: https://tanksc.it/

POSSIBILITA’ RITIRO, SOLO TESSERA, UN’ORA PRIMA DELL’INIZI...

Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Booz, Ida Mandato

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.