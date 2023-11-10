DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIVA Salsa - Launch Party

Fire
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIVA SALSA 💃 LAUNCH PARTY!

We are thrilled to announce London's Hottest Salsa event! Due to popular demand, the VIVA family is growing by adding a new brand: VIVA Salsa! 💃 Launching on Friday 10th November!

Unleash Your Passion, Dance with Elegance! 🔥...

VIVA
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Fire

39 Parry St, London SW8, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.