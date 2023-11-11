DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

artRAVE *Celebrating 10 years of ARTPOP*

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🔵 artRAVE: CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF ARTPOP 🔵

On November 11th, we're celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Mother Monster's iconic and ahead-of-its-time 3rd album ARTPOP with artRAVE: a chaotic dance party featuring songs from the album and the big room...

Presented by Mannie Petty & Julie J
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.