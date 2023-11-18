Top track

Intergalactic Tango

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Definition X Cirque Noir: Deer Jade

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 18 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$36.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Intergalactic Tango
Got a code?

About

We are joining up with our dear friends at Cirque Noir to bring you a day filled with quality music. We will be hosting Deer Jade along with Cirque Noir [DJ Set] and local rising starts Soul 2 Soul.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by We Are Definition.

Lineup

Deer Jade

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.