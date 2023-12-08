DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INSHOW

DOCK B
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Quelques mois après la sortie de leur première mixtape Helios, le média Inflow organise son premier concert ! Retrouvez de nombreux artistes du projet ainsi que d'autres invités pour passer la meilleure soirée rap de cette fin d'année 2023 !

Cet événement...

Présenté par DOCK B et Inflow.

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

