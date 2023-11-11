DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silent Disco al museo del tessile

Giardino Quadrato
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJBusto Arsizio
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Siete pronti per un'esperienza unica al Museo del Tessile il 11 novembre 2023? Il Silent Disco è un evento imperdibile dove potrete ballare al ritmo della vostra musica preferita con cuffie wireless.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Le Officine (Woodoo Festival).

Venue

Giardino Quadrato

Via Alessandro Volta, 6, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

