DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Adéntrate en un viaje sideral de música electrónica de vanguardia en Madrid!
El 24 de Noviembre, Cadavra Club se convertirá en un oasis de sonidos cósmicos y novedosos, y tenemos un invitado especial que te llevará a través de las constelaciones: el reno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.