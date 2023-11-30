DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), dubbed the ‘spirit molecule,’ is an extremely potent short acting psychedelic substance. It is found naturally in the human body and is abundant in other areas of nature. It has been theorised that DMT is released at birth, ne...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.