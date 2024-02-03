DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUBZE EN CONCIERTO 2024

Cadavra
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Subze, artista urbano diferente a cualquier otra cosa que hayas escuchado. Su música no se parece a nada ni nadie. Jamás te dejará indiferente. Lo definieron con la siguiente frase “ Subze solo se entiende escuche Subze, Subze es un género musical en sí mi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

