CIPHER - Reaching Higher States

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cipher, From The Pawn, Godseyes, Bend The Knee, STP, Raid

Shaker's Pub
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
$19.37

CIPHER - Reaching Higher States
About

Saturday February 3rd 2024

Cipher

From The Pawn

Godseyes

Bend The Knee

Summon The Plague

Raid

@ Shakers

18+

6 PM

$15 ADV / $20 DOS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
Lineup

2
Cipher, From the Pawn, Bend the Knee and 2 more

Venue

Shaker's Pub

4608 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, New York 11769, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

