Citizen Acoustic Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $21.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Citizen will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Saturday, November 18th at 1p, performing acoustic and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Calling the Dogs.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.

-...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Citizen

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

