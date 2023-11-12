Top track

Unofficial Fuoriorario FW2324

Afrobar
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 am
DJCatania
€11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Questa Domenica FUORIORARIO all'Afrowinter!

[Official afterparty PHASE 2]

c/o Afrobar

dalle ore 7:00

Questo è un evento 18+
With Love Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lawyer, Toti Coco, Yuri M

Venue

Afrobar

Viale Kennedy, 47, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 am

