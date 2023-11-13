DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School Night

The Electric Jane
Mon, 13 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsNashville
$12.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Discover new music LIVE at School Night! Catch performances by The Tailspins, DASHA, and Conner Youngblood. Ages: 21+. Doors at 5:30PM.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by School Night.

Lineup

Dasha, Conner Youngblood

Venue

The Electric Jane

1301 Division Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
345 capacity

