Raconter d'où je viens en BD

Alliance Française de Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 3:45 pm
WorkshopParis
À l’image de Ava, Leyla et Salomeh, personnages du roman graphique (une nuit), explorez la complexité de vos identités en utilisant diverses techniques graphiques.

Vous associerez symboles, personnages, lieux et anecdotes de votre propre histoire pour pro...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
