Fiè.res - Bingo Drag et DJ set

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
About

Pour clôturer le Festival des Fiertés en beauté, la Mairie du 12e et Ground Control organisent une soirée festive et conviviale. Au programme : bingo drag hosté par HitsuBlu et Oona, suivi d'un DJ set de Fleur From Desire. L’occasion pour célébrer la commu...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Lineup

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

