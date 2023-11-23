DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour clôturer le Festival des Fiertés en beauté, la Mairie du 12e et Ground Control organisent une soirée festive et conviviale. Au programme : bingo drag hosté par HitsuBlu et Oona, suivi d'un DJ set de Fleur From Desire. L’occasion pour célébrer la commu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.