DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HEAVEN: 90s + 00's Classic House & Trance

Night Tales
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WORK IS OVER. CHRISTMAS IS HERE.

LET THE FESTIVITIES COMMENCE:

90s/00s DANCEFLOOR CLASSICS STYLE!

We are taking over Night Tales for a very special two room party to celebrate our favourite 90s House & Trance Anthems. All the faves from the 90s Raves:...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.