The Parasocials w/Even Fred's Happy & Slow Country

The Victoria
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is to team up with The Victoria to welcome an exceptional lineup on Thursday, December 14th.

THE PARASOCIALS – It was whispered in the finest scents of the Deptford muck; The Parasocials   An unholy union made up of:   Tomer Krail George Calne Jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Slow Country, Even Fred's Happy, The Parasocials

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

