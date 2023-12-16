Top track

DIE SELEKTION + ASH CODE \\ Wave Fest Traffic Roma

Traffic Club
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gottes Wille
About

Die Selektion dal vivo, gran ritorno live per l'istrionica band tedesca, un sound unico tra post-punk, industrial e ultime contaminazioni techno. Nuovo disco (su aufnahme) e nuovo tour che li vede protagonisti in giro per l'Europa.

Ospiti gli Ash Code, re...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Die Selektion

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

