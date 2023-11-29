DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filippo Spreafico: Italian Rhapsody

The Bill Murray
Wed, 29 Nov, 10:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Italian comedian Filippo Spreafico has been Italian for many years and he has no regrets about it. This is his unhinged signature comedy show about identity, where to purchase the right one and how to show it off to your friends and relatives.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

